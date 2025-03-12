HIGH FIRE DANGER: San Antonio should be on alert for grass fires from 4 pm to 9 pm Wednesday

Red flag warning is in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FIRE DANGER WEDNESDAY: Gusts up to 35-40 mph are possible from 4 pm to 9 pm, elevating fire danger

FEELIN’ HOT, HOT, HOT: Highs in the low-90s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE: Moon will turn reddish from 12:26 a.m. to 2:31 a.m. early Friday morning. Only a few cirrus clouds will inhibit viewing

FIRE DANGER (AGAIN) FRIDAY: Gusts of up to 40 mph possible Friday with warm, dry conditions

WEEKEND COOL FRONT: Temps fall back into the upper-70s over the weekend

FORECAST

Good morning! Lots to talk about in the forecast, but first, let’s chat about a serious risk for grass fires both today and Friday.

ELEVATED FIRE RISK

A pair of wound-up low pressure systems will allow for gusty winds both today (Wednesday) and Friday. There’s plenty of dry grasses and other fuels for fires to spread fires rapidly if they get going. So, please avoid any kind of outdoor burning (including campfires), dispose of cigarettes properly, and do not park vehicles on grass. The key timeframe to be on alert is 4 p.m. to 9 p.m..

Wednesday, winds will peak with gusts up to 35-40 mph from the west. Friday, it’ll be even windier, with gusts up to 40-45 mph possible. Areas west of I-35 have the greatest threat for fires, but we all should use precaution.

WARM

Highs Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be in the low-90s. This is the first time we’ll hit 90° this year. While warm, it will definitely be welcome for those trying to enjoy water activities this Spring Break!

LUNAR ECLIPSE

A total lunar eclipse will occur just after midnight Thursday night into Friday morning. The moon will turn a reddish hue as the earth’s shadow passes in front of the moon from 12:26 a.m. to 2:31 a.m. Friday morning. Look to the southern sky to view. There will be a few wispy cirrus clouds that may temporarily inhibit viewing.

WEEKEND COOL FRONT

After a few days in the low-90s, things will cool down over the weekend with highs in the 70s thanks to a cool front!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

