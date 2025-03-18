It’ll be breezy today, but biggest fire concern comes Wednesday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WARM, BREEZY TODAY: A few gusts near 30 mph, mid-80s

WINDIER, VERY DRY WEDNESDAY: Humidity levels drop significantly

FIRE DANGER: Another day of significant fire danger Wednesday

FORECAST

It’s been quite a stretch to start the month of March. The main story line has been gusty winds and fire concerns. If we’re looking for a glimmer of hope, the extended forecast appears to bring more humidity to South Texas, easing the fire danger.

BREEZY TODAY

No surprise here. We’ll get some gusty south winds through the afternoon. This will increase humidity slightly, helping to bring the wildfire danger down a bit. Still, if a fire were to start, it could still spread quickly. Temperatures start out warmer this morning and end up in the mid-80s.

Wind forecast for today and Wednesday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

VERY LOW HUMIDITY, HIGH FIRE DANGER WEDNESDAY

A front will move through early on Wednesday. This will cause humidity levels to plummet, as very dry West Texas air pushes into San Antonio. Additionally, northwesterly winds will increase to 10-20 mph, with gusts of up to 35 mph. The strongest winds will be from sunrise to midday. Winds will then subside by the late afternoon into the evening hours. Fast-spreading wildfires are a concern.

Relative humidity levels will plummet by tomorrow morning. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SPRING EQUINOX

Spring officially begins Thursday at 4:01am.

MORE HUMIDITY, SMALL SHOT AT A STORM ON SUNDAY

Humidity will increase this weekend, creating more clouds and a more typical spring weather pattern. As a weak front approaches the area, a stray storm is possible on Sunday. Should a storm form, severe weather would be possible. However, odds of seeing a storm are currently low.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

