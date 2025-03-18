It’ll be breezy today, but biggest fire concern comes Wednesday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WARM, BREEZY TODAY: A few gusts near 30 mph, mid-80s
- WINDIER, VERY DRY WEDNESDAY: Humidity levels drop significantly
- FIRE DANGER: Another day of significant fire danger Wednesday
FORECAST
It’s been quite a stretch to start the month of March. The main story line has been gusty winds and fire concerns. If we’re looking for a glimmer of hope, the extended forecast appears to bring more humidity to South Texas, easing the fire danger.
BREEZY TODAY
No surprise here. We’ll get some gusty south winds through the afternoon. This will increase humidity slightly, helping to bring the wildfire danger down a bit. Still, if a fire were to start, it could still spread quickly. Temperatures start out warmer this morning and end up in the mid-80s.
VERY LOW HUMIDITY, HIGH FIRE DANGER WEDNESDAY
A front will move through early on Wednesday. This will cause humidity levels to plummet, as very dry West Texas air pushes into San Antonio. Additionally, northwesterly winds will increase to 10-20 mph, with gusts of up to 35 mph. The strongest winds will be from sunrise to midday. Winds will then subside by the late afternoon into the evening hours. Fast-spreading wildfires are a concern.
SPRING EQUINOX
Spring officially begins Thursday at 4:01am.
MORE HUMIDITY, SMALL SHOT AT A STORM ON SUNDAY
Humidity will increase this weekend, creating more clouds and a more typical spring weather pattern. As a weak front approaches the area, a stray storm is possible on Sunday. Should a storm form, severe weather would be possible. However, odds of seeing a storm are currently low.
