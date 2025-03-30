SAN ANTONIO WEATHER THIS WEEK: Muggy and warm, eyeing rain next weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Morning fog and a small chance (20%) for an isolated storm

MONDAY: Warm before a cool front arrives

TUESDAY: Mild with a high in the 70s

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Warm again

NEXT WEEKEND: Potential for rain and cooler weather Final Four weekend

FORECAST

After morning fog and patchy mist, it'll be a warm and humid Sunday. There's a small chance for an isolated thundershower in the afternoon. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUNDAY

Fog and patchy mist will be a feature Sunday morning. It’ll likely take until the afternoon for the sun to pop out. That’ll be enough to get us back into the mid-80s. Throughout the day, there’s a small potential (20%) for an isolated storm., but chances are highest well north of the Alamo City. This is all ahead of a cool front, expected to arrive Monday afternoon.

Portions of the hill country included for Sunday's Severe storm risk. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK

Speaking of that cool front, it’ll move through South Central Texas Monday afternoon. Tuesday will be cooler, with a morning in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Things quickly warm back up Wednesday, with highs back in the upper-80s.

NEXT RAIN CHANCES

There’s increasing rain chances in the April 5 to 7 timeframe, along with cooler temperatures. Heavy rainfall potential will depend on where a low pressure system sets up. Stay tuned for updates!

Potential rainfall depends on future placement of a low from April 5 to 7. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

OAK SEASON RAMPS UP

If you’ve seen any oak trees lately, you can see many of them have dropped their leaves and are prime to start producing some serious pollen. That means you may sneeze a bit more -- and we’ll see a nice yellowish-greenish film on our patio furniture and cars. Oak season ends in May.

We’ll keep you posted if anything changes.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

