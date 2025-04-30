Latest update on storm chances

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- ISOLATED SEVERE TODAY: Isolated storms this afternoon/evening, severe possible
- BEST CHANCE FRIDAY NIGHT: A front will bring scattered showers & storms
- PARADE FORECAST: Some impacts possible
FORECAST
The last day of April will give us a slight storm chance. We’re also watching storm chances on Friday night. Here’s an update on what may unfold.
ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS LATER TODAY
We’ll start the day off mostly cloudy, with sunshine by midday. This will give us some warm temperatures (near 90). It’ll also destabilize the atmosphere. So, as a low pressure system passes to our north, a few storms may flare up between 3pm and 10pm. While we don’t expect widespread stormy weather, should a storm pop up, severe weather is likely. Otherwise, it’ll by partly cloudy, warm, and humid.
RAIN CHANCES INCREASE FRIDAY EVENING
Thursday brings another round of isolated storms (severe weather remains possible). But, it’s on Friday that rain chances really ramp up. A weak front will sink south towards South Texas. While the exact timing remains in question, the best rain chances are trending later on Friday. We’ll continue to see a chance for showers and storms through Saturday morning. Heavy rain, at least in spots, could become an issue.
PARADE/FIESTA IMPACTS
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: NIOSA could see a stray storm (30%)
THURSDAY: Band Festival will be warm, isolated storm possible (20%)
FRIDAY: Battle of Flowers may see drizzle, humidity -- any significant rain looks to hold off until after parade
FRIDAY NIGHT: NIOSA may be impacted (60%)
SATURDAY MORNING: King William Fair may be impacted (40%)
SATURDAY NIGHT: Lower odds for rain for Fiesta Flambeau (20%)
