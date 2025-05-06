Fog & storms this morning, hot & sunny this afternoon

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

PATCHY FOG: Expect low visibility in spots this morning

AM STORMS: Showers and storms possible from 5am through 10am

MIDDAY CLEARING: Skies clear and it turns hot

FORECAST

As a low pressure system slowly moves east, a round of storms is possible this morning, before clearing skies leads to a warm afternoon.

MORNING STORMS

Our window for storms is small, but any storm that develops could be strong to severe. The best odds for storms will be along and north of Highway 90. Wet weather could affect the morning commute. Any storms should push northeast of the area by 10-11am.

Futurecast for 7:30am Tuesday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CLEARING SKIES

By midday, skies will clear and a combination of drier air and sunny conditions will make for a warm day. San Antonio will approach 90, while areas south and west of town could reach the mid-90s. A stray storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, however, the odds of seeing any pop-up storms is low (20%).

Today's High Temperatures (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ISOLATED STORMS WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Isolated storms will be possible tonight into Wednesday, mainly for areas south of San Antonio. A front will slide through on Thursday, giving us one more opportunity for rain. Once that passes, drier air will move in and stay in place through the weekend. \

Rain chances over the next four days (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEAUTIFUL MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Cool mornings and warm afternoons are expected for Mother’s Day weekend. Saturday will be the coolest day, with partly cloudy skies and highs only near 80. Sunday is forecast to be sunny, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS