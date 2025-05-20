Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
81º
Weather

Watching for storms through 9am, then less humid

If storms form, severe weather is possible

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Morning commute rain chances (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • AM STORMS: Possible from 5am-9am, could affect morning commute
  • LOWER HUMIDITY: Humidity levels drop by midday
  • SMALL RAIN CHANCE: Late Wednesday and again Thursday

FORECAST

AM STORMS

3:45am UPDATE: We will be watching for storms to develop this morning, roughly from 5am-9am, along a weak frontal boundary. While it is not a guarantee this will happen, should a storm form, severe weather is possible. This could affect your morning commute. Check back for updates.

Storms are possible between 5 & 9am. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LOWER HUMIDITY

In the wake of that weak front, lower humidity will pour into the area by midday. This means we’ll go from sticky to pleasant conditions, at least when it comes to humidity. The temperatures, unfortunately, will still be hot. Expect a high near 98 this afternoon.

The lower humidity will stay in place until Wednesday night, when a surge of Gulf moisture returns to the area.

Lower humidity is expected by midday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SMALL RAIN CHANCES

A return of moisture and a small storm system arriving from Mexico means we could see a few storms flare up Wednesday night. We’ll also see isolated storms on Thursday. The odds of seeing any rain remain low (20%). Temperatures will remain toasty, reaching the mid to upper-90s each day this week.

Rain chances this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

EARLY MEMORIAL DAY SNEAK PEEK

As we honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice, know that a few storms are possible. Early indications are that we may see a front that could stir up activity. It may also cool us down. There will be updates to this forecast, so make sure and check back.

Early Memorial Day sneak peek (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

