Flooding lingers after heavy storms this morning in northern Bexar County

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FLOODING CONCERNS: Rain has ended, but flooding remains

WHAT’S NEXT: Just isolated activity later today

WATCHING TONIGHT: There is a risk for another round of storms tonight

FORECAST

For the second day in a row, heavy rainfall moved through San Antonio. Flood waters are receding, however, low water crossings remain an issue. Roads also remain slick.

RAINFALL TOTALS LAST 3 DAYS

The highest totals over the last 72 hours have been in northwestern Bexar County.

Rainfall totals over the last 72 hours. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TODAY’S FORECAST

We’ll see a break through midday, before a few more isolated storms pop up this afternoon. We’ll also be watching any storms arriving to the area from the north tonight.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

EXTENDED FORECAST

A few more days of rain chances are in the forecast and we may even see a few showers on Saturday.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

