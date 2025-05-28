Flooding lingers after heavy storms this morning in northern Bexar County

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- FLOODING CONCERNS: Rain has ended, but flooding remains
- WHAT’S NEXT: Just isolated activity later today
- WATCHING TONIGHT: There is a risk for another round of storms tonight
FORECAST
For the second day in a row, heavy rainfall moved through San Antonio. Flood waters are receding, however, low water crossings remain an issue. Roads also remain slick.
RAINFALL TOTALS LAST 3 DAYS
The highest totals over the last 72 hours have been in northwestern Bexar County.
TODAY’S FORECAST
We’ll see a break through midday, before a few more isolated storms pop up this afternoon. We’ll also be watching any storms arriving to the area from the north tonight.
EXTENDED FORECAST
A few more days of rain chances are in the forecast and we may even see a few showers on Saturday.
