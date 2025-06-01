Skip to main content
June begins as June often does: Hot with a small chance for a pop-up storm

Heat index values will be near 100°

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Hot and humid for the first week of June (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • HOT SUNDAY: Feels like 100°
  • SLIGHT RISK SEVERE STORM: Mainly NE of San Antonio
  • NEXT WEEK: Spotty rain (20-30%) through Wednesday

FORECAST

The end of May was good to us. Heavy rainfall has put a dent (a small one) in our drought situation.

Daily rainfall totals for the month of May (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUNDAY

It’ll be hotter than Saturday. Highs will climb into the mid-90s. But with humidity, it’ll feel closer to 100°.

Still small, but slightly higher (20%), chances for a storm or two after 4 p.m. - mainly northeast of San Antonio. *IF* a storm can get going, it will probably be severe.

There is a small risk (20%) for a severe storm in the yellow areas after 4 pm (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEXT WEEK

The pattern continues to remain slightly unstable as small, daily rain chances continue. We’ll keep you posted. Otherwise, hot and humid!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

