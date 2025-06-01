June begins as June often does: Hot with a small chance for a pop-up storm

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- HOT SUNDAY: Feels like 100°
- SLIGHT RISK SEVERE STORM: Mainly NE of San Antonio
- NEXT WEEK: Spotty rain (20-30%) through Wednesday
FORECAST
The end of May was good to us. Heavy rainfall has put a dent (a small one) in our drought situation.
SUNDAY
It’ll be hotter than Saturday. Highs will climb into the mid-90s. But with humidity, it’ll feel closer to 100°.
Still small, but slightly higher (20%), chances for a storm or two after 4 p.m. - mainly northeast of San Antonio. *IF* a storm can get going, it will probably be severe.
NEXT WEEK
The pattern continues to remain slightly unstable as small, daily rain chances continue. We’ll keep you posted. Otherwise, hot and humid!
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.