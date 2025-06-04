Another plume of Saharan dust and smoke creates hazy skies over the US

Many people across the United States are experiencing a hazy, orange-tinted sky this week, not just from Canadian wildfire smoke but also from an enormous plume of dust traveling across the Atlantic Ocean from the Sahara Desert.

This phenomenon is impacting air quality and changing the way the sky looks across several regions, particularly in the South and Southeast.

Wildfire smoke meets Saharan dust

Wildfires in Canada have been pushing smoke into the skies over the U.S., particularly affecting the Midwest and Northeast.

Now, a new contender is entering the scene: Saharan dust. It is stretching more than 2,000 miles across the Atlantic and into the Caribbean.

This dust, also known as the Saharan Air Layer, is a mass of hot, dry and dusty air that forms over the Sahara Desert and is transported westward by tropical waves and steering winds. The current plume is the largest of the season so far, with high aerosol optical depth (.55) recorded in the Caribbean — meaning more sunlight is being blocked and air quality is declining.

Latest Saharan outlook

A plume of Saharan dust moves into South Texas this weekend. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

By Thursday, the dust will arrive in the Gulf and begin impacting the Texas Gulf Coast. By Friday, June 6, areas including southeast Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida will likely see hazy skies, poor air quality and stunning sunsets. In some regions, like San Antonio, the dust is expected to be light with only minor irritation for most.

This isn’t the kind of dust storm seen in the American West. The Saharan dust particles are extremely fine and typically remain high in the atmosphere, between 5,000 and 20,000 feet, although some can reach the surface.

What to know to prepare for Saharan dust:

You may experience allergy-like symptoms.

The air quality will be moderate and is not likely to affect those with respiratory-related health issues.

It is important to note that times of dust in Texas see ebbs and flows, so some days and weeks are worse than others.

When dust is particularly high, you can see it as an orange-brownish haze on the horizon during the day.

The dust also helps create photogenic sunsets in the evenings.

What’s next?

As of Wednesday Morning, no tropical development is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next 7 days. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Despite the haze and irritation it brings, Saharan dust can actually help suppress hurricanes. It’s dry air, strong winds and warm temperatures create unfavorable conditions for storm development—welcome news as hurricane season begins. While this plume arrived a bit early, such events typically occur a few times each summer.

More dust is expected in the months ahead, bringing hazy skies, vivid sunsets, and—potentially—a slower start to storm season.

We’ll keep you posted on any changes as they arise.