Updates on ours rivers, lakes, and aquifer. Plus, the Father’s Day weekend forecast

The aquifer is up 7' since Tuesday

PATCHY FOG THIS AM: Visibility could briefly be reduced in spots

ISOLATED STORMS: Today, tomorrow, and Sunday; widespread rain not expected

WATER DATA: Rivers, lakes, and the aquifer all rise

Yesterday’s rainfall and flood was historic in many ways. Everything from the amount of rainfall in one hour, to daily totals will find their way into the record books. It most certainly ate into our drought, as well.

If we see rain today, it’ll be isolated and fast-moving. We’ll start out with the possibility of patchy fog. Then skies will turn partly cloudy, and we’ll watch for a few pop-ups. Rain chances sit at 20%. Do know that heat index values will approach 100°.

Take today’s forecast and copy-and-paste it to the weekend. An isolated storm or two is possible, while temperatures will warm some. Expect humid, hot conditions will highs in the low-90s.

The flood waters have made their way out of Bexar County. But, that water is now moving downstream. Rises in the San Antonio River are expected today from Falls City down to Goliad. We do not expect flooding, however.

A quick check of Medina and Canyon this morning show only small rises of about a foot. It’ll take quite a bit more rain to see any huge movement in these lakes, but this is a start.

Meantime, as of 4am this morning, the aquifer is up 7 feet from Tuesday. It’s still rising and is at its highest point just July of 2024. We’ll continue to update these numbers.

