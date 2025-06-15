SAN ANTONIO’S FORECAST: A window for afternoon Father’s Day storms

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

2 PM to 6 PM SUNDAY: 30% chance storms

RISKS: Quarter sized hail, lightning

THIS WEEK: Humid, small storm chance Thursday

FORECAST

Happy Father's Day! It'll be hot and humid with a small window for afternoon storms (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FATHER’S DAY

Just like yesterday, a few storms will develop in the afternoon east of San Antonio. These have a 30% chance to move into the Alamo City and metro area between 2 pm to 6 pm. While most storms will be your run-of-the-mill summer downpours, there is a small chance they could become strong and produce up to quarter sized hail. We’ll be watching the radar closely!

Otherwise, expect hot and humid weather with a high in the low-90s, feeling like 100° to 105°.

There's the potential from 2 pm to 6 pm for a few storms, especially east of San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

THIS WEEK

It will be hot and particularly humid each day this week, but it could be worse. Thankfully, the heat high will stay at bay because of an approaching low from the Gulf. As a result, there is a slight chance for showers and storms Thursday, and highs will be closer to 90° into the weekend.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RIVERS, LAKES, AND AQUIFER

The Guadalupe and Comal Rivers are flowing, which will make for good tubing conditions this weekend. Just a small dip in water quality.

A quick check of Medina and Canyon this morning show only small rises of about a foot. It’ll take quite a bit more rain to see any huge movement in these lakes, but this is a start.

Meantime, as Sunday morning, the aquifer is up 8 feet from Tuesday. It’s still rising and is at its highest point since May of 2024. We’ll continue to update these numbers.

