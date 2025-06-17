We’re approaching the longest day of the year

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- HEAT, HUMIDITY CONTINUE: Average temps, high humidity
- RAIN CHANCES FEW & FAR BETWEEN: Small opportunities by weekend
- SUMMER SOLSTICE: Friday is the longest day of the year
FORECAST
It appears we are starting to settle into our typical summer regime. Minus a few passing downpours over the weekend, there’s not much to the forecast this week.
HEAT, HUMIDITY TODAY
Head index values will reach 100 or higher for a few hours this afternoon, while daytime highs warm to the low-90s. After a few morning clouds, we’ll end up mostly sunny today.
ANY MORE RAIN CHANCES?
The summer heat high will prevent any rain chance over the next few days. It’ll shift east by the weekend, which will give us a chance for some passing showers. Rain chances will remain on the low-end.
SUMMER SOLSTICE
The summer solstice occurs at 9:42pm on Friday. It’ll feature just over 14 hours of daylight, our longest day of the year.
