Summer officially starts today at 9:42 pm

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SUMMER SOLSTICE: Longest amount of daylight today
- HEADED TO BEACH?: Weekend Port A/Rockport forecast below
- BETTER RAIN CHANCE NEXT WEEK: Slightly better odds by midweek
FORECAST
It has arrived! Well, almost. Summer will officially begin at 9:42 pm this tonight.
SUMMER SOLSTICE
Because of the tilt of the earth, the northern hemisphere, where San Antonio lies, will be facing its longest and brightest day of the year. The tilt of the earth is 23.5 degrees, which means that during the year, the sun’s direct rays fall between 23.5 degrees north (Tropic of Cancer) and 23.5 degrees south (Tropic of Capricorn). On the summer solstice, the direct rays will shine on that most northern point, the Tropic of Cancer. In San Antonio, we’ll see 14 hours, 1 minute, and 54 seconds of daylight, our longest day of the year.
TODAY’S FORECAST
Minus a stray shower, we’ll continue with the status quo. Partly cloudy, warm, and humid.
BEACH FORECAST
Headed to Port A or Rockport this weekend? You’ll see highs near 90, a stray shower or storm, gusty winds, and water temperatures in the mid-80s. The rip current risk is moderate.
SLIGHTLY BETTER ODDS FOR RAIN NEXT WEEK
Deeper moisture means slightly better odds for rain next week. Stay tuned!
