Summer officially starts today at 9:42 pm

Due to the tilt of the earth, today is the longest, brightest day in the northern hemisphere.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUMMER SOLSTICE: Longest amount of daylight today

HEADED TO BEACH?: Weekend Port A/Rockport forecast below

BETTER RAIN CHANCE NEXT WEEK: Slightly better odds by midweek

FORECAST

It has arrived! Well, almost. Summer will officially begin at 9:42 pm this tonight.

SUMMER SOLSTICE

Because of the tilt of the earth, the northern hemisphere, where San Antonio lies, will be facing its longest and brightest day of the year. The tilt of the earth is 23.5 degrees, which means that during the year, the sun’s direct rays fall between 23.5 degrees north (Tropic of Cancer) and 23.5 degrees south (Tropic of Capricorn). On the summer solstice, the direct rays will shine on that most northern point, the Tropic of Cancer. In San Antonio, we’ll see 14 hours, 1 minute, and 54 seconds of daylight, our longest day of the year.

Summer solstice occurs at 9:42pm today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TODAY’S FORECAST

Minus a stray shower, we’ll continue with the status quo. Partly cloudy, warm, and humid.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEACH FORECAST

Headed to Port A or Rockport this weekend? You’ll see highs near 90, a stray shower or storm, gusty winds, and water temperatures in the mid-80s. The rip current risk is moderate.

Forecast for Port A/Rockport this weekend (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SLIGHTLY BETTER ODDS FOR RAIN NEXT WEEK

Deeper moisture means slightly better odds for rain next week. Stay tuned!

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

