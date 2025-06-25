Another chance for downpours today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SPOTTY DOWNPOURS: Expect a repeat of yesterday’s afternoon activity

LOWER RAIN CHANCES: Thursday, Friday bring less coverage of rain

WAY TOO EARLY 4TH FORECAST: As of now, trending hotter for 4th of July

FORECAST

For those who got rainfall yesterday, it brought a welcome 0.25″ up to 0.75″. The airport, the official reporting site, did not see a drop. We’ll play the downpour lottery again today, with some around San Antonio seeing similar results.

TODAY’S FORECAST

Showers are already developing along the coast. These will slowly work inland through midday and then make a run at San Antonio this afternoon. We’ll keep rain chances at 30% for the 2pm-7pm timeframe. Like yesterday, it’ll be spotty.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LOWER RAIN CHANCES

A less favorable setup for afternoon rain takes over Thursday and Friday. With that said, isolated activity is still possible. Temperatures will continue to reach the low to mid-90s both days.

WEEKEND FORECAST

On Saturday, we’ll see another push of deep moisture from the Gulf. That’ll up our rain chances slightly. Isolated activity will continue on Sunday.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEXT WEEK & INDEPENDENCE DAY

Next week’s forecast is trending drier and hotter. The heat high is going to attempt to build overtop of us by the end of the week. That means that, as of now, Independence Day is looking hot. We could be nearing 100 in San Antonio. It’s early, though, and things can change. We’ll have more updates ahead.

Way too early 4th of July Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS