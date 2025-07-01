Let’s keep it going! More rain chances this week.

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Futurecast for Tuesday at 4pm

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SHOWERS TODAY: 30% odds in SA, better chances along Rio Grande

WED/THU: Continued opportunities for downpours, 30-40% chance

4th OF JULY: Drier conditions take over, can’t rule out a stray shower

FORECAST

Yesterday’s rainfall was light, yes, but it lasted a while. And the cloud cover gave us some reprieve from the sun. We’ll see a similar setup today, with the better chances for rain focused west of San Antonio.

TODAY - KEEP AN UMBRELLA IN THE CAR

Spotty showers, with a few downpours mixed in. Rain chance 30%. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy, with a high near 92.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY

Coverage of rainfall may increase slightly, especially Thursday. Rain chance 30-40%. While there could be some good downpours, street flooding is not expected.

Rain chances this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

4TH OF JULY

Lower rain chances and more sunshine. We can’t rule out a stray shower, but any activity should end by sunset.

4th of July forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS