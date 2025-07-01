Skip to main content
Weather

Let’s keep it going! More rain chances this week.

Best odds Thursday, lower chances for 4th of July

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Futurecast for Tuesday at 4pm (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SHOWERS TODAY: 30% odds in SA, better chances along Rio Grande
  • WED/THU: Continued opportunities for downpours, 30-40% chance
  • 4th OF JULY: Drier conditions take over, can’t rule out a stray shower

FORECAST

Yesterday’s rainfall was light, yes, but it lasted a while. And the cloud cover gave us some reprieve from the sun. We’ll see a similar setup today, with the better chances for rain focused west of San Antonio.

TODAY - KEEP AN UMBRELLA IN THE CAR

Spotty showers, with a few downpours mixed in. Rain chance 30%. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy, with a high near 92.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY

Coverage of rainfall may increase slightly, especially Thursday. Rain chance 30-40%. While there could be some good downpours, street flooding is not expected.

Rain chances this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

4TH OF JULY

Lower rain chances and more sunshine. We can’t rule out a stray shower, but any activity should end by sunset.

4th of July forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

