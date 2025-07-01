Let’s keep it going! More rain chances this week.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SHOWERS TODAY: 30% odds in SA, better chances along Rio Grande
- WED/THU: Continued opportunities for downpours, 30-40% chance
- 4th OF JULY: Drier conditions take over, can’t rule out a stray shower
FORECAST
Yesterday’s rainfall was light, yes, but it lasted a while. And the cloud cover gave us some reprieve from the sun. We’ll see a similar setup today, with the better chances for rain focused west of San Antonio.
TODAY - KEEP AN UMBRELLA IN THE CAR
Spotty showers, with a few downpours mixed in. Rain chance 30%. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy, with a high near 92.
WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY
Coverage of rainfall may increase slightly, especially Thursday. Rain chance 30-40%. While there could be some good downpours, street flooding is not expected.
4TH OF JULY
Lower rain chances and more sunshine. We can’t rule out a stray shower, but any activity should end by sunset.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.