WEEKEND FORECAST: Stray showers possible through Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

RAIN: Stray showers possible through Saturday morning - mainly along and north of Hwy 90. No flood threat.

RAIN: Next chance is next Friday and Saturday (30%)

TEMPS: Upper 90s for a few days

FORECAST

THIS WEEKEND

Upper-level energy is moving overhead, but won’t cause much in terms of rain. We could see more could pop-up through Saturday morning, especially along and north of Highway 90. The Hill Country should get a few of these showers, but they’ll be brief and won’t pose a flood threat. Sunny and dry Saturday afternoon through the middle of next week.

Quick shower possible while warming up to the 90s (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Our next upper-level disturbance should arrive Friday into Saturday. At that point, areas of rain are possible, but don’t look problematic at this time. Regardless check back for updates as we get better data in the days ahead.

Chance of rain returns next Friday and Saturday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We’ll keep you posted on the latest.

Dry and sunny Monday through Wednesday. Otherwise, moisture arrives bringing afternoon showers next weekend (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

