WEEKEND FORECAST: Stray showers possible through Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- RAIN: Stray showers possible through Saturday morning - mainly along and north of Hwy 90. No flood threat.
- RAIN: Next chance is next Friday and Saturday (30%)
- TEMPS: Upper 90s for a few days
FORECAST
THIS WEEKEND
Upper-level energy is moving overhead, but won’t cause much in terms of rain. We could see more could pop-up through Saturday morning, especially along and north of Highway 90. The Hill Country should get a few of these showers, but they’ll be brief and won’t pose a flood threat. Sunny and dry Saturday afternoon through the middle of next week.
WHAT WE’RE WATCHING
Our next upper-level disturbance should arrive Friday into Saturday. At that point, areas of rain are possible, but don’t look problematic at this time. Regardless check back for updates as we get better data in the days ahead.
We’ll keep you posted on the latest.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
