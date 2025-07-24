Gulf moisture arrives bringing rain chances this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

THURSDAY: Back to 100°

FRIDAY & WEEKEND: Mid 90s, Isolated Downpours

TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT? Probably not ... 10% chance of through Friday

FORECAST

We’ve had only three triple digit days so far this year, but Thursday is likely to be our fourth.

TEMPERATURES

Even as rain chances increase, the heat is sticking around. Temperatures are running above average, with San Antonio expecting a high near 100 degrees today.

Temperatures rise to triple digits Thursday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RAIN CHANCES

Get ready for a change in San Antonio’s weather. An upper-level system will bring a bit of rainmaking energy to our area by Friday, but don’t expect much in terms of coverage or accumulation. Most of the rain should be along the Gulf Coast where an inch is likely.

That upper-level system is currently near Cuba and will arrive with deep atmospheric moisture, so rogue downpours are possible Saturday and Sunday - especially in the afternoon. Where those showers pop-up, a quick inch of rain is possible, but flooding is not likely at this time.

Most of Friday's rain will be along the Gulf Coast, but a few should work their way closer to San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT

Just a 10% chance of development in the Gulf over the next few days, but as of now, no model guidance suggests a tropical depression or tropical storm.

NEXT WEEK

Looking ahead, highs should remain in the upper 90s to just above 100 through early next week. Another weak push of upper-level energy could bring isolated rain chances back into the picture Wednesday.

Isolated rain through the weekend (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

