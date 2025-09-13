Dry spell continues as high pressure dominates South Texas

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

NO RAIN EXPECTED: Saturday or for at least the next seven days

HIGH PRESSURE: Driving the stable, dry weather pattern

EYES ON THE TROPICS: Watching for development

FORECAST

San Antonio enters the weekend with dry, warm, and breezy weather as high pressure holds steady. – We’re locked into a warm and dry stretch. While that’s not unusual for early fall in South Texas, it means little change in the forecast for the days ahead.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WATCHING THE ATLANTIC & PACIFIC

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave that recently emerged off the African coastline. This system currently presents a 40% chance of intensifying, and while it’s still in the early stages, we are keeping a watchful eye on its potential evolution and possible trajectory.

Watching the chance for tropical development over the next 7 days (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

The remnants of Mario are positioned off the coast of Mexico. What does that mean for San Antonio? There is a possibility that some moisture could move northward. However, current forecasts predict minimal local impact for San Antonio, with little rainfall anticipated in the coming week.

EXTENDED FORECAST

For those hoping for rain, the week ahead looks mostly dry. While cloud cover may increase at times, precipitation chances remain low. Keep those sprinklers handy and enjoy the warm, late-summer conditions.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

