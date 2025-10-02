A quick note about air quality, otherwise, we are on cruise control

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- CRUISE CONTROL: We have hit another stretch of very consistent weather
- AIR QUALITY: Ozone Action Day today
- GUCCI BOWL FORECAST: Good weather for tonight’s game
FORECAST
RINSE & REPEAT
The weather pattern is stuck... again. We are in for a fairly consistent forecast over the next week. The one small blip may be a shower or two on Friday and again on Monday. However, any shower we see will be short-lived and very isolated.
AIR QUALITY
The last few days have brought on Ozone Action Days, meaning there has been a potential for elevated ozone levels. While area monitors have not shown any big jumps, there is a potential for ozone to rise a bit this afternoon. This could affect those with respiratory issues, such as asthma.
GUCCI BOWL
The annual meetup between Churchill and Clark is tonight, along with several other good games. The weather will cooperate. Expect temps around 90 at the start, with comfortable temps once the sun goes down.
