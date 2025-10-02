A quick note about air quality, otherwise, we are on cruise control

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

CRUISE CONTROL: We have hit another stretch of very consistent weather

AIR QUALITY: Ozone Action Day today

GUCCI BOWL FORECAST: Good weather for tonight’s game

FORECAST

RINSE & REPEAT

The weather pattern is stuck... again. We are in for a fairly consistent forecast over the next week. The one small blip may be a shower or two on Friday and again on Monday. However, any shower we see will be short-lived and very isolated.

AIR QUALITY

The last few days have brought on Ozone Action Days, meaning there has been a potential for elevated ozone levels. While area monitors have not shown any big jumps, there is a potential for ozone to rise a bit this afternoon. This could affect those with respiratory issues, such as asthma.

Air Quality Forecast for today (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

GUCCI BOWL

The annual meetup between Churchill and Clark is tonight, along with several other good games. The weather will cooperate. Expect temps around 90 at the start, with comfortable temps once the sun goes down.

Gucci Bowl forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS