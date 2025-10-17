Near-record heat Saturday, much drier, breezy on Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- STICKY & HOT: Rising humidity, warm temps today & tomorrow
- FRONT BY SUNRISE SUNDAY: A very small window for rain late Saturday night
- WINDY, LOWER HUMIDITY: Gusty winds, lower humidity for Sunday
FORECAST
ANOTHER DAY IN THE 90S
Yesterday we came up just short of 90. Today, we likely will get there, for a least a few hours. It’ll be humid, too.
NEAR-RECORD TEMPS SATURDAY
Temperatures will spike tomorrow ahead of a frontal boundary. This should push daytime highs into the low-90s. Humidity levels will also remain high, making for a very un-October-like day. The record for Saturday is 93.
FRONT BY SUNRISE SUNDAY
A front will slide through before sunrise on Sunday. There is a very small window for a shower with the front, mainly between 7pm and midnight Saturday (10%). Most of us will not see any rain. The biggest impact will be much lower humidity by Sunday afternoon. Winds may also briefly gust to near 30mph on Sunday morning. Daytime temps will not be affected much (upper-80s on Sunday), but Monday morning will dip into the low-60s.
