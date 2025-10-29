🧪 Science with Sarah: Floating Magnetic Ghosts 👻🧲

STEP 1: Make a magnetic “wand” to eventually control your ghost by taping two or three ceramic magnets between two jumbo craft sticks. It should look like this ⬇️
STEP 2: Make a loop with some clear fishing wire and tape it to a table to anchor it down. Then, attach a paper clip to the end. It should look like this ⬇️
STEP 3: Take your magnetic wand and practice by pulling the paper clip up with the magnets and making it “float” in the air by itself
STEP 4: Take a small sheet of tissue paper -- you can draw eyes and a mouth on it if you want -- and place it over the paper clip. Now, with your magnetic wand, balance the tissue paper on the paper clip and try to make your ghost float! It should look like this ⬇️
HOW IT WORKS
This is a great example of the forces of magnetism and gravity. As long as you can make the ghost float, the force of the magnets is greater than the force of gravity. If your ghost and/or paper clip falls, gravity wins out. Have fun!!
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
