Warm weather this week, next front Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

AM JACKET, PM SHORT SLEEVES: Upper-40s this AM, then a high near 80

ELECTION DAY: Quiet, sunny, & nice

NEXT FRONT SUNDAY: Warm this week, then cooler, windy on Sunday

FORECAST

JACKETS THIS MORNING, SHORT SLEEVES THIS AFTERNOON

Temps have slipped into the 40s this morning. When the sun rises (now at 6:49am thanks to the end of DST), it’ll warm up quickly. Expect a sunny day and a high near 80.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

ELECTION DAY

Weather will not impede anyone voting on Tuesday. Sunny conditions are forecast, with a daytime high in the low-80s.

Election Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WARM WEEK, PATCHY MORNING FOG, AND A COLD FRONT SUNDAY

The entire week will be spent with sunny skies and warm temps. The one exception will be some foggy mornings Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This could affect the morning commute any one of those days. A cold front sweeps through by Sunday with gusty winds. It does not bring any rainfall, which means the fire danger will be elevated the second half of the weekend.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS