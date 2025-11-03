Warm weather this week, next front Sunday

AM JACKET, PM SHORT SLEEVES: Upper-40s this AM, then a high near 80
ELECTION DAY: Quiet, sunny, & nice
NEXT FRONT SUNDAY: Warm this week, then cooler, windy on Sunday
FORECAST
JACKETS THIS MORNING, SHORT SLEEVES THIS AFTERNOON
Temps have slipped into the 40s this morning. When the sun rises (now at 6:49am thanks to the end of DST), it’ll warm up quickly. Expect a sunny day and a high near 80.
ELECTION DAY
Weather will not impede anyone voting on Tuesday. Sunny conditions are forecast, with a daytime high in the low-80s.
WARM WEEK, PATCHY MORNING FOG, AND A COLD FRONT SUNDAY
The entire week will be spent with sunny skies and warm temps. The one exception will be some foggy mornings Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This could affect the morning commute any one of those days. A cold front sweeps through by Sunday with gusty winds. It does not bring any rainfall, which means the fire danger will be elevated the second half of the weekend.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.