South Texas will be the HOTTEST place in the U.S. today; strong front brings relief Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- TEMPERATURES SOAR: Near 90° today, record heat likely
- HOT SATURDAY: A repeat of record-challenging heat
- CHILLY SUNDAY: Strong cold front drops temps 20°, very gusty winds
FORECAST
RECORD-CHALLENGING HEAT TODAY, SATURDAY
Temperatures will soar this afternoon, with several spots reaching 90°. The record for San Antonio for this date is 88°, which will very much be in jeopardy. Minus some very brief, patchy fog this morning, skies will be sunny. South Texas is forecast to be the hottest place in the country.
Saturday will also be hot, with more records falling.
SUNDAY’S COLD FRONT: 20° DROP, VERY WINDY
The front is forecast to arrive just after midnight. The first thing you’ll notice with the front will be very gusty winds. Gusts of up to 40-45 mph will be possible from sunrise Sunday through noontime. Temperatures will begin in the 50s, with little warming throughout the day. Expect a high in the upper-60s.
Humidity levels plummet Sunday afternoon. And while winds will begin to decline at that point, they’ll be strong enough to present a ‘very high’ to ‘extreme’ fire danger.
30S MONDAY, TUESDAY MORNINGS
Once winds decrease Monday night, temperatures will fall quickly. By Monday morning, San Antonio will see lows in the 30s.
** As of right now, a freeze is NOT expected inside San Antonio city limits.**
However, outlying areas could briefly touch the freezing mark and those in the Hill Country should prepare for a light freeze.
Similar temperatures are expected Tuesday morning.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.