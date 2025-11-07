South Texas will be the HOTTEST place in the U.S. today; strong front brings relief Sunday

South Texas will be the hottest place in the country today.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TEMPERATURES SOAR: Near 90° today, record heat likely

HOT SATURDAY: A repeat of record-challenging heat

CHILLY SUNDAY: Strong cold front drops temps 20°, very gusty winds

FORECAST

RECORD-CHALLENGING HEAT TODAY, SATURDAY

Temperatures will soar this afternoon, with several spots reaching 90°. The record for San Antonio for this date is 88°, which will very much be in jeopardy. Minus some very brief, patchy fog this morning, skies will be sunny. South Texas is forecast to be the hottest place in the country.

Saturday will also be hot, with more records falling.

High temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNDAY’S COLD FRONT: 20° DROP, VERY WINDY

The front is forecast to arrive just after midnight. The first thing you’ll notice with the front will be very gusty winds. Gusts of up to 40-45 mph will be possible from sunrise Sunday through noontime. Temperatures will begin in the 50s, with little warming throughout the day. Expect a high in the upper-60s.

Gusts of 40-45 mph are possible Sunday morning. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Humidity levels plummet Sunday afternoon. And while winds will begin to decline at that point, they’ll be strong enough to present a ‘very high’ to ‘extreme’ fire danger.

Fire danger will be 'very high' to 'extreme' on Monday. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

30S MONDAY, TUESDAY MORNINGS

Once winds decrease Monday night, temperatures will fall quickly. By Monday morning, San Antonio will see lows in the 30s.

** As of right now, a freeze is NOT expected inside San Antonio city limits.**

However, outlying areas could briefly touch the freezing mark and those in the Hill Country should prepare for a light freeze.

Similar temperatures are expected Tuesday morning.

Monday morning, temperatures will plummet into the 30s (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

