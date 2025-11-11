It’s COLD this morning, but don’t get used to it

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

30S FOR MOST THIS AM: After a cold start, we’ll reach the 70s later today

FIRE DANGER: Gusty winds today, increasing the fire danger

FORECAST CHANGE: The weekend forecast has shifted

COLD MORNING, MILD AFTERNOON

Temperatures are running a degree or two colder this morning compared to yesterday. Still, we are not anticipating any locations to drop to freezing in Bexar County. A few spots in the Hill Country could briefly dip to 32°. A quick rebound will get us into the 70s this afternoon.

FIRE DANGER

Gusty south winds will kick in today. While these winds will eventually usher in Gulf moisture, the atmosphere remains very dry today. That means a elevated fire danger this afternoon.

AN UPDATE TO THE WEEKEND FORECAST

The timing and location of weekend rain chances is changing a bit. As we discussed yesterday, our next storm system is still out over the Pacific, leaving us with a lack of solid weather data to plug into our models. Add in the fact that this low will be cutoff from the jet stream, and that means nailing down the timing of any rain will be challenging. As of now, rain chances are shifting to the Sunday-Monday timeframe. We should have a more concrete forecast by tomorrow and Thursday.

