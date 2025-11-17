Here’s what you need to know about midweek storm chances

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WARM & MUGGY: Monday & Tuesday continue our trend of warm days
- WEDNESDAY: Rain stays mainly west of San Antonio
- THURSDAY: Scattered storms, one or two could be strong
FORECAST
MONDAY, TUESDAY, AND MOST OF WEDNESDAY
Expect warm & muggy conditions. You’ll notice quite a bit more cloud cover, especially in the mornings. Highs will be in the 80s.
On Wednesday, an area of low pressure will begin to generate rain, mainly for areas west of San Antonio. Storms will also be possible. This activity will move closer to San Antonio by Wednesday night.
THURSDAY: 60% CHANCE OF RAIN
This is when storm chances peak in San Antonio. This does not mean it’ll be raining all day. In fact, it appears our rain chances will come with a couple of broken lines of showers and storms, with some breaks in between. Either way, a few strong storms will be possible, along with isolated heavy rain. This will drag temperatures down into the 70s.
CLEARING FRIDAY, QUIET WEEKEND
While a lingering shower or two is possible Friday morning, skies will clear by the afternoon. With the sun returning the to the forecast, temperatures will remain fairly warm. Expect a high in the upper-70s. As of now, the weekend looks quiet and comfortable.
