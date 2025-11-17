Here’s what you need to know about midweek storm chances

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WARM & MUGGY: Monday & Tuesday continue our trend of warm days

WEDNESDAY: Rain stays mainly west of San Antonio

THURSDAY: Scattered storms, one or two could be strong

FORECAST

MONDAY, TUESDAY, AND MOST OF WEDNESDAY

Expect warm & muggy conditions. You’ll notice quite a bit more cloud cover, especially in the mornings. Highs will be in the 80s.

On Wednesday, an area of low pressure will begin to generate rain, mainly for areas west of San Antonio. Storms will also be possible. This activity will move closer to San Antonio by Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: 60% CHANCE OF RAIN

This is when storm chances peak in San Antonio. This does not mean it’ll be raining all day. In fact, it appears our rain chances will come with a couple of broken lines of showers and storms, with some breaks in between. Either way, a few strong storms will be possible, along with isolated heavy rain. This will drag temperatures down into the 70s.

CLEARING FRIDAY, QUIET WEEKEND

While a lingering shower or two is possible Friday morning, skies will clear by the afternoon. With the sun returning the to the forecast, temperatures will remain fairly warm. Expect a high in the upper-70s. As of now, the weekend looks quiet and comfortable.

