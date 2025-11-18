Rain, heavy at times, arrives late Wednesday into Thursday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- TODAY: Quiet, but remaining warm & muggy
- WEDNESDAY: Storms will flare up late, mainly west of San Antonio; heavy rainfall possible
- THURSDAY: Rainfall shifts east across the rest of the area
- FRIDAY: Rain early, then clearing skies
FORECAST
TODAY
Minus some patchy morning drizzle, most of Tuesday will be quiet. Morning cloud cover will be slow to break up, but afternoon sun will push high temperatures into the mid-80s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: STORMS WEST
Storms will flare up across the Rio Grande and Hill Country late Wednesday afternoon and evening. In this setup, storms are forecast to train over the same areas, which may result in heavy rainfall and flooding. The storms will generally stay west of San Antonio. Isolated severe weather is also possible, with hail and gusty winds the biggest threat.
THURSDAY: RAIN SPREADS EAST
Showers and storms will push east across the rest of the area on Thursday. While storms should be a bit more tame, a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Isolated street flooding is also a possibility. All told, you can expect anywhere from 0.50″ up to 2″. Isolated amount of 3″ or more could fall in the Hill Country.
FRIDAY: RAIN ENDS EARLY
A few leftover showers and storms will affect the area early on Friday, then a front will slide through clearing skies. Most of Friday will be quiet and mild.
MORE RAIN SUNDAY & MONDAY
Another storm system will arrive late in the weekend, creating another round of showers and storms. Stay tuned for more info!
