Rain, heavy at times, arrives late Wednesday into Thursday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Quiet, but remaining warm & muggy

WEDNESDAY: Storms will flare up late, mainly west of San Antonio; heavy rainfall possible

THURSDAY: Rainfall shifts east across the rest of the area

FRIDAY: Rain early, then clearing skies

FORECAST

TODAY

Minus some patchy morning drizzle, most of Tuesday will be quiet. Morning cloud cover will be slow to break up, but afternoon sun will push high temperatures into the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: STORMS WEST

Storms will flare up across the Rio Grande and Hill Country late Wednesday afternoon and evening. In this setup, storms are forecast to train over the same areas, which may result in heavy rainfall and flooding. The storms will generally stay west of San Antonio. Isolated severe weather is also possible, with hail and gusty winds the biggest threat.

Future radar for Wednesday night (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

THURSDAY: RAIN SPREADS EAST

Showers and storms will push east across the rest of the area on Thursday. While storms should be a bit more tame, a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Isolated street flooding is also a possibility. All told, you can expect anywhere from 0.50″ up to 2″. Isolated amount of 3″ or more could fall in the Hill Country.

Future radar for Thursday afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FRIDAY: RAIN ENDS EARLY

A few leftover showers and storms will affect the area early on Friday, then a front will slide through clearing skies. Most of Friday will be quiet and mild.

Future radar Friday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE RAIN SUNDAY & MONDAY

Another storm system will arrive late in the weekend, creating another round of showers and storms. Stay tuned for more info!

7-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.

