Cold front late tonight brings small window (10 PM to 1 AM) for storms and a BIG temp drop

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

THIS MORNING: Damp, lingering drizzle

THIS AFTERNOON: Peeks of sun, pleasant, 70s

10 PM to 1 AM: Scattered (40%) storms as cold front moves through

SUNDAY MORNING: Gusts up to 45 mph

SUNDAY: Cloudy & chilly, near 50°

MONDAY: Chilly & damp, near 50°

FORECAST

Overnight, areas of drizzle have made for a damp start to your Saturday. While we’ll have some sun and mild weather today, BIG changes arrive with a cold front tonight.

SATURDAY

Patchy drizzle will linger until about 10 a.m.. For the rest of the day, we’ll see peeks of sunshine and a high near 75°. If you’re wanting to set up outdoor Christmas lights, the best time to do so would be this afternoon.

TONIGHT: 10 PM to 1 AM

There is a window for storms from 10 pm Saturday to 1 am Sunday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As the cold front moves through, a broken line of storms will quickly move through. Our window for rain is narrow: only about 3 hours from 10 pm to 1 am. And most of the storms will be east of San Antonio. Still, if you see a storm, they could become severe: capable of gusty winds and maybe even some hail. We will be watching closely, and will be live streaming as needed.

SUNDAY MORNING

After the front moves through, winds will be gusting up to 40-45 mph through mid-morning Sunday.

Sunday morning gusts up to 45 mph are possible (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures will plummet. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 40s and wind chill values in the 30s. We will NOT see a freeze.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Less wind in the afternoon, but it will stay cloudy and the high will only be near 50°.

MONDAY

Clouds stick around with light rain showers for some. It’ll be another chilly day with a high near 50°.

REST OF THE WEEK

Sun briefly returns Tuesday, but it’ll get cloudy and cool again Wednesday through Friday. Best rain chance is Thursday.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

