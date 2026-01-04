Beautiful Weather to Wrap Up the Weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Chilly start, sunny and mild afternoon (highs mid-70s)

EARLY WEEK: Foggy mornings, warm afternoons

LATE WEEK: Humidity builds, slight rain chance Wednesday with Cooler, drier air next weekend

FORECAST

TODAY

South Central Texas is enjoying fantastic weather to close out the weekend! Sunday will start off chilly, with morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, but expect a gorgeous afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-70s under abundant sunshine. Winds will stay light, making it a perfect day to get outdoors.

A cooler but sunny Sunday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MUGGY MORNINGS

The warming trend continues into next week, but changes are on the horizon. Southerly winds will bring back moisture, leading to patchy fog Monday and Tuesday mornings—so plan for a slower commute. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s Monday, then climb even higher Tuesday and Wednesday, with some spots nearing the low 80s.

Muggy Meter (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Humidity will steadily increase through midweek, making things feel a bit muggy. There’s a slight chance (20–30%) of showers late Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves through, but most areas will stay dry.

LATE WEEK COOL DOWN

Another cold front arrives Thursday night, dropping humidity significantly. Temperatures won’t fall right away, but by next weekend, highs will settle back into the 60s—bringing a refreshing change after the warm stretch.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS