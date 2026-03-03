A threat for storms this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORE WARMTH TODAY: Sun this afternoon, stays warm

DRIZZLE, STRAY STORM WED: Small rain chances on Wednesday

STORMS THIS WEEKEND: Chances for rain Saturday, Sunday

FORECAST

TODAY

Like yesterday, we’ll transition from cloudy to sunny by the afternoon. It’ll be warm, with highs in the upper-80s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning clouds and drizzle are possible. Cloud cover will break up some during the afternoon, leading to an isolated shower or storm. The best chance for rain will remain north of our area.

WEEKEND

Don’t cancel your plans yet, but do have some backup options. Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday ahead of a frontal boundary. The odds go up some on Sunday, with scattered rainfall possible. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. There are many factors at play, so know that this forecast can and will evolve.

