A threat for storms this weekend Scattered rain chances Saturday into early next week A more active pattern takes shape over the weekend. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS MORE WARMTH TODAY: Sun this afternoon, stays warm DRIZZLE, STRAY STORM WED: Small rain chances on Wednesday STORMS THIS WEEKEND: Chances for rain Saturday, Sunday FORECAST TODAY
Like yesterday, we’ll transition from cloudy to sunny by the afternoon. It’ll be warm, with highs in the upper-80s.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) WEDNESDAY
Morning clouds and drizzle are possible. Cloud cover will break up some during the afternoon, leading to an isolated shower or storm. The best chance for rain will remain north of our area.
Tomorrow evening's future radar (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) WEEKEND
Don’t cancel your plans yet, but do have some backup options. Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday ahead of a frontal boundary. The odds go up some on Sunday, with scattered rainfall possible. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. There are many factors at play, so know that this forecast can and will evolve.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
