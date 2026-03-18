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Weather

🧪 Science with Sarah: Invisible ink 🕵️

Let your kids use the power of science to hone their spy skills

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Hello parents, teachers and students! Here’s a fun experiment that Sherlock Holmes would be proud of, exploring the science of chemical reactions!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials for invisible ink experiment (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • Water
  • Baking soda
  • Grape juice concentrate (like the stuff in the freezer isle!)
  • Index card
  • Q-tip
  • Paint brush

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • In a cup, mix some water and baking soda. There should be enough baking soda in the water solution so that it looks cloudy
  • Using a Q-tip dipped into the baking soda and water solution, draw or write something onto the index card. Allow it to dry
  • Paint the grape juice concentrate onto the index card and watch as your drawing magically comes into view. It should look like this ⬇️
Invisible ink experiment (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

HOW IT WORKS

Chemical Reaction

Baking soda is a base while the grape juice is an acid. Whenever an acid and a base combine, some sort of chemical reaction occurs. In this case, the baking soda and water solution turns a darker color, becoming visible!

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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