🧪 Science with Sarah: Invisible ink 🕵️

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist
Hello parents, teachers and students! Here’s a fun experiment that Sherlock Holmes would be proud of, exploring the science of chemical reactions!
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
Water
Baking soda
Grape juice concentrate (like the stuff in the freezer isle!)
Index card
Q-tip
Paint brush
DO THE EXPERIMENT
In a cup, mix some water and baking soda. There should be enough baking soda in the water solution so that it looks cloudy
Using a Q-tip dipped into the baking soda and water solution, draw or write something onto the index card. Allow it to dry
Paint the grape juice concentrate onto the index card and watch as your drawing magically comes into view. It should look like this ⬇️
HOW IT WORKS
Chemical Reaction
Baking soda is a base while the grape juice is an acid. Whenever an acid and a base combine, some sort of chemical reaction occurs. In this case, the baking soda and water solution turns a darker color, becoming visible!
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.