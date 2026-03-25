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Weather

AccuWeather, Hunt Preservation Society partner to boost Hill Country severe weather preparedness

Initiative targets improved safety for residents and summer visitors

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Damage from Hill Country floods near Rio Vista Road in Hunt, Texas, on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

AccuWeather and the Hunt Preservation Society (HPS) announced a new partnership aimed at improving severe weather preparedness and response across the Texas Hill Country, as communities continue recovering from last summer’s devastating floods.

As part of AccuWeather’s 2026 philanthropic efforts, the company will provide site-specific severe weather warnings and direct access to expert meteorologist consultations for the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department and ten summer camps throughout west Kerr, Hunt, and Kerr County. The initiative is designed to strengthen planning, communication and decision-making during high-impact weather events.

AccuWeather officials said the partnership grew out of conversations with local leaders earlier this year, focused on long-term recovery and resilience.

Community leaders said the partnership enhances resilience by delivering trusted forecasts, advanced alerts and expert support to protect residents, first responders, campers and visitors throughout the region.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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