Plume of dust moves in on Monday

The thickest plume of Saharan dust this season arrives on Monday.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

ON REPEAT: Morning clouds, PM sun, and highs in the 90s

DUST: Thicker plume of Saharan dust on Monday

EARLY 4TH PREVIEW: Not much changes, likely dry and hot

FORECAST

TODAY AND THIS WEEKEND

Late June and early July often bring stagnant weather, but this week has been remarkably consistent. Cloudy early, then afternoon sun and highs in the low-90s. That’ll be the case today and through the extended forecast.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

DUST

We will get our thickest plume of Saharan dust of the season on Monday. The dust is suspended far up in the atmosphere, so the affects at the surface where we are is minimal. What we do notice, however, are hazy skies and colorful sunsets.

The thickest plume of Saharan dust this season arrives on Monday. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EARLY 4TH PREVIEW

While it’s still a bit early to get into specifics, there’s no reason to believe we won’t continue to see our standard mid-summer weather. Expect it to be hot & humid.

Way too early 4th of July Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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