Plume of dust moves in on Monday

ON REPEAT: Morning clouds, PM sun, and highs in the 90s
DUST: Thicker plume of Saharan dust on Monday
EARLY 4TH PREVIEW: Not much changes, likely dry and hot
FORECAST
TODAY AND THIS WEEKEND
Late June and early July often bring stagnant weather, but this week has been remarkably consistent. Cloudy early, then afternoon sun and highs in the low-90s. That’ll be the case today and through the extended forecast.
DUST
We will get our thickest plume of Saharan dust of the season on Monday. The dust is suspended far up in the atmosphere, so the affects at the surface where we are is minimal. What we do notice, however, are hazy skies and colorful sunsets.
EARLY 4TH PREVIEW
While it’s still a bit early to get into specifics, there’s no reason to believe we won’t continue to see our standard mid-summer weather. Expect it to be hot & humid.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.