Sunshine and average temperatures for your Saturday plans

Saturday: A bright and sunny day to start the weekend!
Monday: Thick plume of Saharan Dust arrives.
Start of next Week: Temperatures stay steady in the mid 90s with dry conditions persisting.
FORECAST
Today
Morning clouds burned off quickly, so make sure to have your sunglasses with you all day. Sunshine will be in full force with the afternoon high reaching 93 degrees in San Antonio. Make sure to use plenty of sunscreen if you’re enjoying your afternoon outdoors!
Start of Next Week
You may notice skies becoming hazy by Sunday evening. This is because our first wave of Saharan Dust will be arriving in Texas. The thickest layers of dust will be visible by Monday afternoon. Luckily, the majority of the dust should clear out by Tuesday afternoon.
Extended Forecast
Sunny and mostly sunny skies will be on repeat for the next few days. Monday and Tuesday are looking to be the warmest days, but temperatures generally won’t be moving from the mid 90s. Rain chances may be a possibility Thursday and Friday when our dominating high pressure system finally pushes far enough east.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Leah Rodriguez joined the Weather Authority Team in 2026 after watching KSAT 12 while growing up in Pearsall. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Meteorology from Texas A&M University and worked in Lubbock for two years.
When she's not watching the radar, Leah enjoys spending time with her family and her dog Luby.