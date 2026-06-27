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Weather

Sunshine and average temperatures for your Saturday plans

Enjoy nice conditions this weekend before the dust arrives

Leah Rodriguez, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Temperatures stay near average for your Saturday afternoon. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • Saturday: A bright and sunny day to start the weekend!
  • Monday: Thick plume of Saharan Dust arrives.
  • Start of next Week: Temperatures stay steady in the mid 90s with dry conditions persisting.

FORECAST

Today

Morning clouds burned off quickly, so make sure to have your sunglasses with you all day. Sunshine will be in full force with the afternoon high reaching 93 degrees in San Antonio. Make sure to use plenty of sunscreen if you’re enjoying your afternoon outdoors!

Temperatures stay near average for your Saturday afternoon. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Start of Next Week

You may notice skies becoming hazy by Sunday evening. This is because our first wave of Saharan Dust will be arriving in Texas. The thickest layers of dust will be visible by Monday afternoon. Luckily, the majority of the dust should clear out by Tuesday afternoon.

Saharan dust plume expected to arrive by Monday. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Extended Forecast

Sunny and mostly sunny skies will be on repeat for the next few days. Monday and Tuesday are looking to be the warmest days, but temperatures generally won’t be moving from the mid 90s. Rain chances may be a possibility Thursday and Friday when our dominating high pressure system finally pushes far enough east.

Your Weather Authority Extended Forecast. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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