Hot & dry pattern continues to Start July

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Hot & dry, heat index near 100

SAHARAN DUST: Thick plume of Saharan Dust arrives.

JULY 4TH: Hot, mostly sunny, and low rain chances

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Staying steady in the 90s

FORECAST

TODAY

South-Central Texas continues a hot, dry pattern into July. Expect highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, with some areas hitting 100 degrees. South winds gusting 20–30 mph will offer little relief, and humidity will push heat index values above 100 degrees again.

Sunday Afternoon will be warm & breezy (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Little change is expected as South-Central Texas heads into the first week of July. High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature, keeping conditions hot, mostly sunny, and dry across the region.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Although weather patterns may become slightly more favorable for isolated showers later in the week, most forecast guidance continues to keep rain chances below 10 percent. The primary weather concern will remain the prolonged stretch of heat, with daily heat index values approaching or exceeding 100 degrees during the afternoon.

JULY 4TH SNEAK PEAK

If you’re making plans for Independence Day, the forecast is shaping up well for outdoor celebrations. Hot, mostly sunny, and dry weather is expected across South-Central Texas, with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and heat index values climbing into the upper 90s and lower 100s. With minimal rain chances in the forecast, conditions will be favorable for parades, barbecues, and evening fireworks displays.

Hot and a small rain chance for July 4th (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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