Back to school during peak heat — most Texas school districts start earlier than state law prefers

SAN ANTONIO – Most Texas school districts opt for an early start date during the hottest month of the year to allow for plenty of teaching time.

The back-to-school season can bring excitement of seeing friends and learning new things, but with most school districts starting near early August, it also means more students begin their routine during the hottest temperatures of the year.

Average high temperatures in San Antonio during a year. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The average temperature for the month of August in San Antonio is 85.5 degrees. The average high temperature is 97 degrees.

Both statistics make August the hottest month of the year.

While school officials prioritize heat safety, they are also tasked with fulfilling the 75,600 minutes of instructional time set by the state.

“That’s the real balance that school leaders are trying to draw is, let’s be respectful of the fact that it’s really hot in August, but at the same time, let’s give our teachers enough time to actually get the curriculum taught by the end of the school year,” former Northside ISD Superintendent Brian Woods said.

Texas law states public schools cannot start class prior to the fourth Monday in August. However, more than 90% of school districts in Texas have an approved District of Innovation plan, which allows them to choose an earlier start date.

“It’s interesting when you poll parents around what they care about with regard to calendar; start date is rarely something that’s high on the list,” Woods said.

As temperatures continue to stay very warm in August, teachers and lawmakers are rediscussing the possibility of pushing back school start dates.

“Yeah, actually it’s a conversation that happens almost every summer,” Woods said. “I suspect when the legislature comes back into session in January of 2027 that that will be one of the things that gets discussed.”

A Texas lawmaker proposed to move the start of the school year to after Labor Day on Monday.

State Rep. Jared Patterson argued students and school staff should not have to return during the hottest part of the Texas summer, our sister station KPRC reported.

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