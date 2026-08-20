Maverick County Judge Ramsey Cantú resigns from office amid suspension, primary runoff loss

Maverick County Judge Ramsey English Cantu is pictured here in a 2019 interview with KSAT 12 News when he was the mayor of Eagle Pass.

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – Maverick County Judge Ramsey Cantú announced his resignation from office this week in a social media video posted to his Facebook page.

Cantú, who was suspended from the county judge role in May, made the declaration Monday afternoon with nearly four months left in his current term.

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“This decision has not come easily,” Cantú said in the video. “It is not a decision made out of anger, frustration or defeat. I have made it because I believe it is what is best for me personally, what is best in my official capacity and, ultimately, what will allow me to continue serving and advocating for the people of Maverick County.”

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In a May 4 order signed in Maverick County’s 293rd Judicial District Court by visiting Judge Patricia O. Alvarez, Cantú was placed on a temporary suspension after he was accused of “official misconduct” and “incompetency.”

“Official misconduct” and “incompetency” is defined in Section 87.011 of Texas’ Local Government Code. According to the order, Cantú was not allowed to exercise “any powers, duties or authority of the office and shall not interfere in any manner with the operations of county government.”

Cantú’s order did not offer specific examples of the official misconduct or incompetency allegations he faces.

“As many of you know, legal proceedings involving my office have also become a part of this journey,” Cantú continued. “Some may say it’s political, but as a result of orders issued by the (293rd Judicial) District Court, there are matters involving county government that I am restricted from discussing publicly. That reality has weighed heavily on this decision.”

Had Cantú remained as county judge, he could have been subject to permanent removal from the role following a jury trial.

What’s next for Cantú

Maverick County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet Friday morning to formally accept Cantú’s resignation and perhaps pick a new temporary county judge to finish out the next few months of the term.

Since the May 4 order, Rolando Jasso was tabbed as Maverick County Judge on an interim basis. The commissioners court meeting will be held at 9 a.m.

Alvarez, along with attorneys assigned to the case, are set to meet Monday to discuss Cantú’s suspension. During the meeting, Alvarez will consider rescinding the suspension since Cantú has since left office.

Earlier this year, Cantú lost his reelection bid for Maverick County Judge to challenger Gerardo “Jerry” Morales.

Because both candidates failed to garner the 50% + one vote majority during the March primary, Cantú and Morales faced off in a May 26 Democratic primary runoff.

In the runoff, Morales earned 66% of the vote to win his party’s nomination. Morales will now face Republican Ruben J. Camarillo in November’s general election.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

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