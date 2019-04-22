KSAT Weather: Another round of showers, storms likely this week

SAN ANTONIO - Despite the wonderful weather that South Texas was treated to over the weekend, there will be another chance of showers and thunderstorms in the coming days.

Here's what you need to know as you plan your week:

Monday: Skies will be mostly cloudy and it will feel more muggy. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. There will be a nice breeze throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday: Patchy morning fog and some drizzle will be around early on Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be another mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy day. An isolated shower will be possible around San Antonio, but rain chances will be focused to the northwest until Wednesday.

Tuesday Night: While it will be cloudy in San Antonio, thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cool front to the northwest, in the Hill Country. These thunderstorms could be strong.

Wednesday: Thunderstorms will be likely in San Antonio on Wednesday. These storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, which could lead to minor flooding issues. Strong winds and hail will also be possible. These storms are expected to move from west to east across South Texas throughout the day.

Wednesday night: Rain chances will gradually end late Wednesday, as showers and thunderstorms move east and away from San Antonio.

Thursday: Skies will clear and humidity will take a noticeable drop. It will be a warm day, with afternoon highs in the 80s.

