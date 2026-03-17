Bexar County homes sustain roof damage due to strong winds that blew through Sunday night

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Beth Feldmeier described what a lot of people may have heard Sunday night.

“Last night, trying to go to sleep, I could hear the wind,” Feldmeier said. “I could hear this ‘plop, plop’ and I’m like, ‘oh, that’s not good, but that’s our roof.’”

On Monday morning, she called Rhino Roofers to get an inspection.

“There was lifted shingles in the back ... shingles were all lifted up and there was a crease at the bottom as well,” said Andres Mendoza, a senior roofing consultant with Rhino Roofers who performed Feldmeier’s inspection. “A telltale sign, hey, there’s some wind damage there.”

Mendoza explained when winds blow at 30 or 40 miles per hour, wind gusts can get up to 50 to 60 miles per hour.

And whether you know for sure or suspect damage, Mendoza suggested taking a minute to look up at your roof.

“From the ground, if you see any type of lifts or corners that just look a little different from the rest of the roof, that’s a telltale sign that, hey, there might be something of concern,” he said.

He said most roofers will do an inspection for free, but not all companies offer it for free.

Mendoza added the average repair of a handful of shingles could fall between $1,200 and $1,800, which is far less than the average cost of a brand-new roof, which can run from $20,000 to $22,000.

Damaged or exposed areas on roofs are prime spots where hail can cause more damage, like leaks.

Hail has already fallen in the San Antonio area, and the chances of more hail increase in the spring.

“If there is a little damage, get it fixed right away, because a little damage always ends up turning into a lot of damage,” Mendoza said.

Feldmeier isn’t wasting any time getting her roof repaired.

“We don’t need to have any rain going through the broken shingles,” Feldmeier said. “I used to be an insurance agent, so I know all about that jazz.”

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