Power outages cause San Antonio traffic lights to flash for hours

SAN ANTONIO – The power outages that happened Sunday into Monday caused some traffic delays for drivers.

The City of San Antonio said that 36 traffic lights were left flashing red due to the outages.

By noon on Monday, the majority of the lights had been fixed. Crews go to each intersection to reset the traffic light back into operation.

The city’s Public Works Department reminds drivers who encounter red flashing lights to treat them as a four-way stop sign.

Drivers are encouraged to report red flashing traffic lights to 311 to have a crew member sent to conduct a reset.

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