Wind remains a concern as SAFD battles grass fire at recycling facility in southwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are still closely monitoring a grass fire in southwest Bexar County, more than 12 hours after the initial call was placed.

The fire was reported at the Nelson Brush Recycling Center at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday. The recycling center is located near Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road.

Strong winds throughout the night and early morning accelerated the potential for a fire to spread.

An SAFD spokesperson did not have additional information about the fire. There are some fire crews actively working to put it out, the spokesperson said.

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