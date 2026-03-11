KSAT viewers share photos of hail, storms west of San Antonio

Storms rolling through cities west of San Antonio left hail as large as softballs.

Severe weather is forecasted for areas west of San Antonio until midnight, according to KSAT’s Weather Authority team. A Tornado Watch was issued for parts of the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Weakened storms are expected to arrive to San Antonio around midnight and last through the Wednesday morning commute.

Check out these photos and videos of the rain and hail viewers shared to KSAT Connect:

