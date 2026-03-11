Skip to main content
Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

KSAT viewers share photos of hail, storms west of San Antonio

Weakened storms are expected to arrive to San Antonio around midnight

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Elliot Wilson, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Viewers shared photos of hail out west. (KSAT Connect)

Storms rolling through cities west of San Antonio left hail as large as softballs.

Severe weather is forecasted for areas west of San Antonio until midnight, according to KSAT’s Weather Authority team. A Tornado Watch was issued for parts of the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

>> Read the latest forecast

Weakened storms are expected to arrive to San Antonio around midnight and last through the Wednesday morning commute.

Check out these photos and videos of the rain and hail viewers shared to KSAT Connect:

County Commissioner of Real County, Ramon Ybarra, holding softball size hail from today’s storm near Brackettville, Texas.
Kayla

County Commissioner of Real County, Ramon Ybarra, holding softball size hail from today’s storm near Brackettville, Texas.

0
Brackettville
Uploaded from a former neighbor of mine in Potosi (adjacent to Abilene, TX) but the storm is 15 miles SE of that location.
Ncarmona89

Uploaded from a former neighbor of mine in Potosi (adjacent to Abilene, TX) but the storm is 15 miles SE of that location.

0
Medina Valley
Hail ….. close to TPC Pkwy and Bulverde rd
JC

Hail ….. close to TPC Pkwy and Bulverde rd

0
San Antonio
Sizes of hail we got
CChristine

Sizes of hail we got

0
Brackettville
CChristine

Massive hail

0
Brackettville
Clouds are really starting to gather, soft thunder continuous. Heavy clouds are to our west .
CChristine

Clouds are really starting to gather, soft thunder continuous. Heavy clouds are to our west .

0
Brackettville
arockhill27

Blanco & Bitters at 2015 on 10 March 2026

0
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
Tina
0
Far North Central
Looking northwest of Leon Springs at the storm about to go through comfort.
Justin

Looking northwest of Leon Springs at the storm about to go through comfort.

0
Far North Central
Vehicle damage due to hail in Camp Wood.
Andrea Moreno

Vehicle damage due to hail in Camp Wood.

0
Camp Wood

Want to share some pictures? Find out how to post on KSAT Connect here.

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...