KSAT viewers share photos of hail, storms west of San Antonio Weakened storms are expected to arrive to San Antonio around midnight Viewers shared photos of hail out west. (KSAT Connect)
Storms rolling through cities west of San Antonio left hail as large as softballs.
Severe weather is forecasted for areas west of San Antonio until midnight, according to KSAT’s Weather Authority team. A Tornado Watch was issued for parts of the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau until 10 p.m. Tuesday.
>> Read the latest forecast
Weakened storms are expected to arrive to San Antonio around midnight and last through the Wednesday morning commute.
Check out these photos and videos of the rain and hail viewers shared to KSAT Connect:
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
Want to share some pictures? Find out how to post on KSAT Connect
here. QUICK WEATHER LINKS
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Sarah Spivey headshot
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
ALAMO HEIGHTS NIGHT CANCELED ▶ 0:47 ALAMO HEIGHTS NIGHT CANCELED SOUTH TEXAS STORM UPDATE ▶ 0:44 SOUTH TEXAS STORM UPDATE Family fights for justice in 2022 murder case ▶ 0:45 Family fights for justice in 2022 murder case Send us your questions about danger in the classroom ▶ 0:48 Send us your questions about danger in the classroom La tradición de las medallas que anuncia la llegada de Fiesta en San Antonio ▶ 2:28 La tradición de las medallas que anuncia la llegada de Fiesta en San Antonio Questions about self-driving cars rise after one blocked an ambulance responding to Austin shooting ▶ 1:16 Questions about self-driving cars rise after one blocked an ambulance responding to Austin shooting Watching for Storms West of San Antonio ▶ 0:43 Watching for Storms West of San Antonio El uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers: Tradición que camina con Fiesta ▶ 3:29 El uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers: Tradición que camina con Fiesta San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 ▶ 2:01 San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 Videos show what led to ICE shooting of San Antonio man on South Padre Island last year ▶ 2:37 Videos show what led to ICE shooting of San Antonio man on South Padre Island last year Rescue prompts new pet safety initiative ▶ 0:46 Rescue prompts new pet safety initiative 1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:33 1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says SAPD officer honored for heroic actions in Stone Oak ▶ 1:46 SAPD officer honored for heroic actions in Stone Oak WATCH: Street flooding on East Side surprises drivers after heavy rainfall in San Antonio ▶ 1:39 WATCH: Street flooding on East Side surprises drivers after heavy rainfall in San Antonio Hours-long TSA lines in Texas ▶ 0:30 Hours-long TSA lines in Texas San Antonio Pets Alive! issues urgent call for puppy fosters ▶ 1:37 San Antonio Pets Alive! issues urgent call for puppy fosters What's new at the Alamo this spring ▶ 0:32 What's new at the Alamo this spring When will construction on South Alamo Street close? ▶ 1:02 When will construction on South Alamo Street close? How to prepare for severe weather ▶ 0:54 How to prepare for severe weather Austin police release video from deadly Sixth Street mass shooting ▶ 1:03 Austin police release video from deadly Sixth Street mass shooting Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life ▶ 1:31 Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life How the drought is affecting wildflowers ▶ 1:29 How the drought is affecting wildflowers Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers ▶ 1:56 Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend ▶ 1:47 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend 🔥 Feast at the hottest all-you-can-eat Asian fusion experience on San Antonio’s north side! 🥢🍣🦀 ▶ 0:57 🔥 Feast at the hottest all-you-can-eat Asian fusion experience on San Antonio’s north side! 🥢🍣🦀 Previous photo Next photo