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WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Bundle up! Wind chills are in the 30s

Winds will subside today, while temperatures stay cool

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Wind chills are in the 30s this morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • WINDS SLOWLY SUBSIDE: Less wind by the afternoon
  • FIRE DANGER CONTINUES: High fire danger first half of the day
  • COOL DAY: We’ll only reach the upper-50s
  • NEAR-FREEZING TONIGHT: San Antonio likely stays just above freezing, Hill Country to see light freeze

FORECAST

WHAT A CHANGE! GRAB A JACKET.

Yesterday we hit 98. Overnight winds gusted over 50 mph, with sporadic power outages reported. Now, temperatures are in the 40s and wind chill values are in the 30s.

Winds will continue to subside, with much lighter winds by the afternoon.

Winds slowly subside by the afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

You’ll want a jacket all day long, as temperatures likely stay in the 50s. Clouds will roll in this afternoon, helping to keep temperatures cool.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

A high fire danger continues, especially through the first half of the day.

NEAR-FREEZE TONIGHT

San Antonio will likely stay just above freezing, but it will be cold. Temperatures will bottom out near 35 in town. Meantime, the Hill Country may briefly dip down to freezing Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will dip to near freezing by Tuesday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED FORECAST

It’ll be a dry forecast, and as we officially go into spring, temperatures will dramatically warm up.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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