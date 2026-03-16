Bundle up! Wind chills are in the 30s

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WINDS SLOWLY SUBSIDE: Less wind by the afternoon
- FIRE DANGER CONTINUES: High fire danger first half of the day
- COOL DAY: We’ll only reach the upper-50s
- NEAR-FREEZING TONIGHT: San Antonio likely stays just above freezing, Hill Country to see light freeze
FORECAST
WHAT A CHANGE! GRAB A JACKET.
Yesterday we hit 98. Overnight winds gusted over 50 mph, with sporadic power outages reported. Now, temperatures are in the 40s and wind chill values are in the 30s.
Winds will continue to subside, with much lighter winds by the afternoon.
You’ll want a jacket all day long, as temperatures likely stay in the 50s. Clouds will roll in this afternoon, helping to keep temperatures cool.
A high fire danger continues, especially through the first half of the day.
NEAR-FREEZE TONIGHT
San Antonio will likely stay just above freezing, but it will be cold. Temperatures will bottom out near 35 in town. Meantime, the Hill Country may briefly dip down to freezing Tuesday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST
It’ll be a dry forecast, and as we officially go into spring, temperatures will dramatically warm up.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.