New San Antonio Zoo mascot 'Cowboy' revealed

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio mascots unite to welcome the newly named San Antonio Zoo mascot "Cowboy."

The San Antonio Zoo had a pep rally Tuesday to reveal its new rhino mascot and reveal his name.

The local community got to vote for the name, and the name Cowboy won.

Cowboy was the nickname of Will Smith, the late son of zoo donor Susan Naylor and whom the zoo school is named after.

"It's an honor for us to have him named after Will Smith, who's been so much a part of what we've done at the zoo the last few years," San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said.

