San Antonio Zoo upgrading rhino habitat

SAN ANTONIO - The Savanna at the San Antonio Zoo is getting some upgrades and it includes the transformation of the rhino habitat.

The San Antonio Zoo announced Tuesday morning that the area will be closed down as they begin renovations.

The new habitat will feature more landscape and trees, a viewing deck, a waterfall and a mud wallow.

The new area will also be home to more animals. Zebras, crown cranes, waterbucks, sitatungas, and marabou storks will join the rhinos.

The new habitat will be connected to the giraffe habitat so that the animals can move between areas, creating a savanna-like setting.

“The new rhino habitat will create an extension of The Savanna which opened in 2015 and features giraffes, allowing for a larger more naturalistic habitat” Tim Morrow, CEO and Executive Director of San Antonio Zoo said. “Once completed, the rhino habitat will contain a passage that will allow different species of animals the opportunity to move between areas of The Savanna. Our desire is to create enriching opportunities for the animals in our care, and to provide guests with a true African savanna-like experience.”

Another upgrade is the zoo plans to get two female rhinos when the exhibit re-opens in early 2019 and a male rhino shortly after that to begin a breeding program.

