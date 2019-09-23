Recipe: Scratch made beef enchiladas

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 6 Servings

32 Oz beef broth

3 dried New Mexico chiles

1 yellow onion, diced

4 garlic cloves

1 1/2 Lb H‑E‑B Ground Beef 80/20

1 Tsp ground cumin

1 Tbsp Knorr Chicken Flavor Bouillon

1/2 cup(s) oil, for frying

12 corn tortillas

2 cup(s) H‑E‑B Tex Mex Cheese, divided use

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. In a medium saucepan, bring broth to a boil then add chiles, diced onion and garlic. Cook until tender; about 25 minutes, then puree in a blender.

3. Meanwhile, cook beef in a medium non-stick skillet on medium-high, breaking apart as it cooks, until well browned. Remove beef from pan and set aside.

4. Return pan to heat, carefully pour in pureed sauce and season with cumin and chicken bouillon. Stir to combine, bring to a simmer then reduce heat.

5. Fill a large pan with oil and bring to medium-high heat. One at a time, heat tortillas in oil on both sides for 10 seconds then set aside.

6. Once cooled enough to handle, fill each tortilla with a heaping tablespoon of meat and a generous sprinkle of cheese and roll them. Place seam-side down in a 9x13-inch baking dish.

7. Cover enchiladas with sauce and remaining cheese. Bake 15 to 20 minutes.

