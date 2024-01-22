Macy's rejects $5.8B takeover bid from Arkhouse Management, Brigade Capital Management

FILE - A Macy's department store is in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Layoffs are hitting the world of retail especially hard this week, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, as Macys is laying off roughly 2,350 employees, or about 3.5% of its total headcount. The Wall Street Journal and others also reported that the iconic department giant plans to close five stores(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Macy's is rejecting a $5.8 billion takeover offer from investment firms Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management, saying they didn't provide a viable financing plan.

Arkhouse and Brigade offered $21 per share for the stock they don't already own.

Last week Macy's Inc. said that it was laying off about 3.5% of its total headcount, or approximately 2,350 employees. The department store operator also announced that it was closing five locations.

Macy's said its board reviewed the proposal and that it not only had concerns about the financing plan, but it also felt there was a “lack of compelling value.”

"Following careful consideration and efforts to gather additional information from Arkhouse and Brigade, the board determined that Arkhouse and Brigade’s proposal is not actionable and that it fails to provide compelling value to Macy’s Inc. shareholders,” Jeff Gennette, outgoing chairman and CEO of Macy’s, said in a statement. “We continue to be open to opportunities that are in the best interests of the company and all of our shareholders.” Tony Spring takes over as president and CEO of Macy's next month.

Shares rose more than 2% to $18.09 before the market open on Monday.