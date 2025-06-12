PGA Tour to hire NFL executive Brian Rolapp as CEO of business enterprise, AP source says

FILE - Brian Rolapp, NFL executive vice president and chief media and business officer, speaks during a news conference at the NFL football annual meetings, March 31, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

The PGA Tour is hiring longtime NFL executive Brian Rolapp as the first CEO of its new commercial division, created two years ago when tour reached a tentative agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf, The Associated Press confirmed Thursday.

Jay Monahan, who announced the framework agreement in June 2023, will stay on as commissioner of the PGA Tour. Monahan announced in December the search for a CEO of PGA Tour Enterprises, now backed by a $1.5 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group.

The tour declined comment on the hiring, first reported by Sports Business Journal.

A person with direct knowledge of the tour's plans confirmed the hiring, speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing has been announced. Such developments typically are not publicized during major championships.

Rolapp has been with the NFL since 2003 and has been executive vice president and chief media and business officer since 2017, working closely with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Sports Business Journal obtained a memo Goodell sent to staff Thursday announcing Rolapp would be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Monahan announced an agreement with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which was never finalized. From that framework agreement came a for-profit arm, PGA Tour Enterprises, which Rolapp would oversee.

The tour brought on SSG in January 2024, and soon announced a first-of-its-kind equity plan for players.

Monahan said in December of the CEO search, “We're bringing new perspectives on to our team to help us realize the incredible opportunities ahead for our sport.”

Meanwhile, negotiations with PIF to bring the world's best players together stalled in the spring, even with the involvement of President Donald Trump, as LIV Golf wants to keep its team concept in place. LIV Golf since has hired Scott O'Neil as its new CEO.

Rolapp brings strong media connections to the PGA Tour which is starting to plan for new broadcast deals that run through 2030. The PGA Tour has seen a strong uptick this year through extensive feedback with its fans, including a recent decision to revamp the Tour Championship to crown its FedEx Cup champion.

Arthur Blank, the Atlanta Falcons owner who is part of SSG, was part of the search committee that included Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, Monahan, PGA Tour board chairman Joe Gorder and Sam Kennedy from SSG.

