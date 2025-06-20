NASA spacecraft around the moon photographs the crash site of a Japanese company's lunar lander

This image provided by NASA shows an annotation indicating the impact site for ispace's Resilience lunar lander, seen by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera on June 11, 2025. (NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A NASA spacecraft around the moon has photographed the crash site of a Japanese company’s lunar lander.

NASA released the pictures Friday, two weeks after ispace’s lander slammed into the moon.

Recommended Videos

The images show a dark smudge where the lander, named Resilience, and its mini rover crashed into Mare Frigoris or Sea of Cold, a volcanic region in the moon’s far north. A faint halo around the area was formed by the lunar dirt kicked up by the impact.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the scene last week.

The crash was the second failure in two years for Tokyo-based ispace. Company officials plan to hold a news conference next week to explain what doomed the latest mission, launched from Cape Canaveral in January.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.