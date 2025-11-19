Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
21 arrested in connection with Guadalupe County narcotics investigation, Seguin police say
Records obtained for first people charged in connection with federal raid on North Side
TONIGHT & THURSDAY: Highest flood risk is in the Hill Country
Northeast Side motel raided after ‘thousands of calls,’ SAPD says; locks found outside room doors, multiple detained
Search underway for missing woman forcibly taken by former romantic partner, SAPD says
Woman found dead inside car in Leon Creek after single-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says
Mayor Jones refuses multiple times to publicly back SAPD Chief William McManus
Uvalde County judge suspended without pay after his indictment on official oppression
Equine virus outbreak prompts cancellation of Uvalde rodeo qualifier, San Antonio Rodeo says
Man arrested after allegedly strangling kitten to death on camera, San Antonio police say

Business

Italian court approves extradition to Germany of Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream pipeline blast

Associated Press

FILE - This photo provided by Swedish Coast Guard shows a leak from Nord Stream 2 on Sept. 28, 2022. (Swedish Coast Guard via AP, File) (Uncredited)

MILAN – Italy’s highest court on Wednesday approved the extradition to Germany of a Ukrainian man suspected of setting off explosions that damaged Nord Stream pipelines between Russia and Germany more than three years ago.

The defense lawyer for 49-year-old Serhii Kuznietsov said that his client would be turned over to German authorities within the next few days, after the Cassation Court rejected a final defense appeal. Defense lawyer Nicola Canestrini expressed confidence that his client would be acquitted at trial.

Recommended Videos

The explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which carried Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August 2022.

They also damaged the parallel Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered into service, because Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia went to war with Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Kuznietsov was detained on a European arrest warrant on Aug. 21 at a campground near the Adriatic coastal city of Rimini, where he was vacationing with his family.

German prosecutors say that Kuznietsov organized and carried out the detonation of at least four bombs between 14 and 27 kilograms (around 31 to 62 pounds) at a depth of 70 to 80 meters (230 feet to 263 feet) in the Baltic Sea near the Danish island of Bornholm on Sept. 26, 2022, according to extradition documents.

Kuznietsov has denied involvement in the explosions, saying he was in Ukraine where he was serving as an army captain at the time of the blasts.

Poland has blocked the extradition to Germany of another suspect.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos