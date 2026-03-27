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Business

Panicked travelers hear a new message from airports: Don’t get here so early

John Seewer

Associated Press

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Passengers wait in a security checkpoint line at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A young passenger waits in line with his mother to be checked in with TSA at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Travelers line up at a TSA checkpoint at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)
Passengers stand in the TSA pre check in line at LaGuardia Airport, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in East Elmhurst, N.Y. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Passengers wait in a security checkpoint line at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Passengers wait in a security checkpoint line at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Images of never-ending security lines at U.S. airports and frustrating tales of missed flights are pushing panicked travelers to show up way before their departures. But some airports where the wait times have been manageable are telling passengers to stop arriving so early.

In Ohio, John Glenn International Airport in Columbus says early birds — reacting to the funding standoff on Capitol Hill that’s creating crowded security checkpoints — are making things worse by creating bottlenecks during peak times.

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“Arriving too early can actually create longer lines right when we open,” the airport said in a social media post Thursday. “Spacing out arrival times helps keep things moving smoothly for everyone.”

The airport even created a chart showing when to arrive: “90 minutes before departure is all you need.”

What's confusing for air passengers, though, is that it's hard to predict which airports will be plagued next by security lines spilling out of terminals.

The government shutdown straining Transportation Security Administration staffing has ballooned checkpoint wait times beyond two hours at some major airports. George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston has become the biggest chokepoint for travelers with four-hour security lines.

Those are by far the worst-case scenarios. Many airports — like the one in Ohio — have been seeing wait times comparable with those in normal times. That's why airlines say the best advice for passengers right now is to check TSA wait times before their scheduled departures.

In some ways, it’s a bit reminiscent of the days of “ panic buying ” during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“It’s human nature. You don’t have control over what’s going on at an airport,” said Shari Botwin, a Philadelphia clinical social worker who counsels people about anxiety.

“There’s so much media attention about the chaos at airports,” she said. “They might not trust when someone says, ’Well, you don’t need to come out early anymore.'"

___

Associated Press reporter Ed White in Detroit contributed.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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